...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Bob Lehman 67, Grampy to his 13 and under crew, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, at his home on Friday, November 18th, 2022.
Bob was born April 6th, 1955 to Kenneth and Charlene (Lee) Lehman in Rice Lake, WI. He spent his early days roaming around Noble Avenue and working at Norswiss Farm with his aunt, uncle and cousins. It was in his time working on the farm that he learned about hard work and the many different ways to complete a task. He graduated from RLHS in 1973 and UWEC in 1978. He married Kathy (Erickson) in 1978 and began his career as a claims adjustor, most of which under his own shingle; North Country Adjusting. Along the way he volunteered as a Barron County Deputy Reserve and had the highest level of respect for the Law Enforcement community throughout his life. He pretty much, almost, retired in 2017 but kept himself busy for a few more years driving bus for the Rice Lake School District.
