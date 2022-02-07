Beverly Abrolat, age 73, of Rice Lake, WI, passed away peacefully Friday, January 28, 2022 at Woodstone Senior Living. Beverly was born in Rice Lake, Wisconsin to Charles and Mona Linder in 1948. She spent her childhood in Wisconsin and South Dakota and graduated from Rice Lake High School. She then moved to Iowa where she lived for 19 years before moving back to Wisconsin to be near family. She worked various jobs until, in her 50s, she went back to school at Northwood Technical College, Rice Lake campus, and graduated with an Associates Degree. She lived in Eau Claire and worked at United Healthcare until suffering a stroke in 2011 when she then moved back to Rice Lake to live at Care Partners Assisted Living near her mother.Beverly enjoyed cooking, writing poetry and crafting gifts for friends and family. She spent much time and effort creating and maintaining her beautiful gardens and she loved spending time with friends and family. Beverly was always on the go and she touched the lives of many. She is survived by her children, Jennifer (Jon) Wright, of Amery, WI and Jason (Holly) Abrolat, of Wakefield, MI; grandchildren, Brecken Wright, Micah Wright and Kayla Abrolat; sister, Judith (Gil) McGarrity; sisters-in-law Mary (Rick) Linder, Laurie (Brad) Linder and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.She was preceded in death by her father and mother Charles “Dick” and Mona; brothers, Bradley, Richard and infant Allen, as well as sister, Diane Linder Berg Hakes.
There will be a small, private service held for immediate family and in lieu of flowers she would appreciate donations to any local animal shelter.
