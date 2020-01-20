Betty Solum, 83, of Cumberland died Monday, January 13, 2020 at Sacred Heart Hospital. She was born March 25, 1936 in Barronett to Charles and Clara (Bosell) Lehmann, attended Barronett School and graduated from Cumberland High School.

Betty moved to St. Paul and worked as a clerk for Northwest Airlines and then as a teller for a bank downtown.  She was married in Barronett on November 12, 1960 to Clair Solum and they made their home in Cumberland where she worked over 30 years for 3M Company.   Betty was a longtime member of the Red Hat Society and the Cumberland Hospital Auxiliary serving as president for two years. In her spare time, she enjoyed knitting, sewing, putting together puzzles and spoiling her beloved grandchildren.

She is survived by her son, Scott (Allison) Solum of Cumberland; grandchildren, Devyn and Mackenzie; her brother, Dean (Kathy) Lehmann of Spooner; nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at First Lutheran Church  with Pastor Tim Schmidt officiating and burial to follow at East Cumberland Cemetery - Section Ten. Pallbearers are Jeff Lathrup, Andy Lehmann, Ryan Lehmann, Craig Just, Doyle Craine, and Allan White.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Skinner Funeral Home in Cumberland and for onehour prior to the service on Saturday.

