Betty O'Brien, 82 of Rice Lake, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2021 at her daughter's home surrounded by family in rural Rice Lake. She was born March 6, 1939 in Rice Lake, WI to Ernest S. and Sarah A. (Howard) Lindsley. She was married in Winter Haven, CA on January 13, 1958 to David O'Brien who preceded her in death on August 30, 2009.
Betty was an 'old school' homemaker who loved to cook and bake. She was an avid self taught sewer and took pride in making many garments for family and friends. She gardened and canned the many vegetables she and her husband sowed. Her house was filled with the many ceramics she painted. She enjoyed going on many drives with her husband "just to see the countryside". She loved country music and enjoyed the many trips to the Hodag and Country Fests with the Lindsley's. You could always find her watching either old westerns or game shows, or playing a game of Kismet with family or her neighbor.
She is survived by three daughters, Cindy King, Penny (John) Pittman, and Sherry (Jay) Johnson; two sons, Randy O'Brien and Dan O'Brien (Andrew); 13 grandchildren, and several great grandchildren; two sisters, Shirley (Fred) Monio, Louise (Jeff) Smith; and a very special brother, Bill (Benay) Lindsley; and many nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Sarah Lindsley; her husband, David O'Brien; infant child, Billie Jean; brothers, Sherman Lindsley, John Lindsley, Bob Lindsley and sisters, Bertha Anderson and June Anderson.
There will be a visitation for friends and family at the Skinner Funeral Home in Rice Lake, WI at 11:00 a.m. March 20, 2021 followed by a private immediate family Memorial Service. Interment will be at the Nora Cemetery in Rice Lake at a later date.
Skinner Funeral Home of Rice Lake is serving the family.
