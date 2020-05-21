Betty Wittmann, age 89, of Rice Lake, WI died Monday, May 18, 2020 at the Dove Healthcare- Rice Lake.
Betty was born on November 19, 1930 in Oglesby, Illinois to John and Ann (Samolitis) Clydesdale. Betty graduated LaSalle-Peru High School in LaSalle, Illinois and then graduated from Millikin University with a Bachelor Degree in Business. She was married to Jack Moyle and they owned and operated Clydesdale Furniture for many years and they were later divorced. On October 3, 2012 she was married to Joseph “Joe” Wittmann Jr. in Rice Lake, WI.
Betty was a lover of life and Jesus Christ. At Dove Healthcare where she lived, staff and residents alike looked forward to seeing her smile and wave as she made her way through the halls in her wheelchair. Often she would reach out with her good hand to hold the hand of anyone who looked like they needed a friend.
When asked what she considered her most significant life achievement, she said, “Having and raising four good children who became responsible adults.”
She moved to Northern Wisconsin in the early 90s after she retired. Red Cedar Lake was her “Happy Place” from the first time she vacationed there with her parents as a teenager. She loved to transplant pine trees; as a result, she is remembered every time her family sees a pine tree around the family cabin she called home.
She is survived by two daughters, Kathy (Anthony) Wolff and Mary (Ron) Kocina; two sons, John (Laura) Moyle and Gary Moyle; seven grandchildren, Melanie, Chris, Curt, Nikki, Jessi, Hilary and Ben; eight great- grandchildren; a sister, Nancy (Jay) Hansen. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph “Joe” Wittmann Jr.; and her parents, John and Ann Clydesdale.
A private family service will be held due to the Coronavirus Pandemic restrictions on public gatherings. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements.
