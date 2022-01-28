Betty Jackson, age 93, of Barron, passed away on January 25, 2022 at Monroe Manor in Barron.
She was born on August 16, 1928 to Emil and Mabel (Cole) Miller, raised in Prairie Farm and graduated from Prairie Farm High School.
Betty married Gunnar Eckman on September 26, 1951 in Nashua, IA. They had twin boys, who passed away as infants in 1955. Betty and Gunnar owned and operated a few businesses before she went to work for the IRS as an auditor while living in Florida.
In the early 90’s, Betty and Gunnar moved back to Rice Lake. Gunnar preceded her in death in 1993. She later married Jerome Jackson on February 17, 1996.
Betty and Jerry built a new home east of Barron in 1997. Betty loved her garden in her retirement. She also enjoyed traveling, going out to eat and loved to drive nice cars. Betty had a strong faith in the Lord and was an active participant in the many churches she attended.
Betty is survived by her brother, Huey Miller of Prairie Farm; sister, Marjorie Anderson of Barron; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; two infant sons; two sisters and six brothers.
A funeral service for Betty Jackson will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Barron with Rev. Floyd Lunde officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in the Town of Dallas.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Pregnancy Help Center of Rice Lake.
Arrangements are being handled by Rausch and Steel Funeral Home in Barron. Online condolences can be made at www.rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
