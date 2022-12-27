DRUWE, Betty Jean, 82, of Ladysmith and formerly of Sanford, Florida, was born September 9, 1940 and died December 19, 2022 in Neillsville.

Appleyard's Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Druwe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

