Betsy Wolford Phillips died December 3, 2021. This came after years of defeating diabetes, chronic kidney disease, a uterine tumor with resulting miscarriage, a shattered shoulder, a broken hip, other broken bones, two bouts of sepsis, a damaged heart valve, and congestive heart failure. After years of struggle, her heart suddenly stopped while, as would surprise no one who knew her, she was on her way to work.
The youngest of ten children and a proud daughter of Appalachia, Betsy was born Elizabeth Ruth Wolford on July 1, 1943 in Pike County, Kentucky. After graduating from high school at the age of 17, she took a bus to the big city in Ohio, rented a room, and started looking for a job. Her drive and ambition were apparent; Betsy decided she wanted to work at a bank, so, of course, she was hired at a bank. She then quickly advanced and became office manager of a small business. In addition to accounting, she studied art, and later moved to Montana to further her education in psychology.
While in college in Montana, she met fellow student, Gene Phillips, her “Mr. Green Eyes,” and they married. In 1976, a daughter, Elissa Paige was born, giving her a joy beyond any she had ever known. They moved to Wisconsin, and her joy of motherhood was magnified in 1986, with a second daughter, Shanae Elizabeth.
At an early age, Betsy befriended a person who was deaf, which began her interest and education in sign language. After her move to Wisconsin, she began the career and business she was so passionate about, which allowed her many abilities and talents to shine. She taught sign language for nearly 40 years, interpreted for people with communication challenges, and provided direct behavior therapy and services to those experiencing Down Syndrome, Fragile X Syndrome, autism, deaf-blindness, and related diagnoses. She served as an expert in analysis and behavioral intervention. Betsy was a tireless advocate and greatest champion for those with whom she worked, and she cared about each person deeply.
With all her expertise, her most notable characteristic was her personality. She was witty, intelligent, and reflected her roots as a consummate storyteller. With her outgoing personality and beauty, Betsy was the definition of a “Kentucky Belle.”
She was preceded in death by her parents and all of her siblings, as well as her sweet pets.
Betsy is survived by Gene, her husband of 46 years, and her two loving daughters, Elissa and Shanae, strong, independent women, each of whom shared a unique and special bond with their mother. Elissa’s husband, Jason Bodey, and Shanae’s husband, Joseph Wax, were greatly loved by Betsy.
Anyone who talked to Betsy for more than a minute, knew that her greatest joy was her grandson, Vance Bodey-Phillips. She loved him; they were friends; his interests became hers; and she entered into his world with the great enthusiasm for which she was known. Perhaps her most fervent desire would be that she could leave a little sparkle of herself in Vance.
Betsy left that sparkle in many, many people who will miss her love of life, love of people, and endless love for her family. Her husband will miss much and will always remember the first time he saw her on that stairwell at college 50 years ago, and was captivated forever by those bright, sparkly eyes.
All friends are invited to mingle with each other and the family at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals on December 18, 2021 from noon to 4:00 p.m. If you would like to share a story about Betsy (there are lots of stories!), there will be friends and family to talk with and a bulletin board to share written memories.
To honor Betsy’s wishes, masks will be required for all guests regardless of vaccination status.
