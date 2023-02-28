...LIGHT SNOW EXPECTED TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.Light snow will develop over southwestern Minnesota Tuesday
evening and spread eastward over central and eastern Minnesota
through western Wisconsin Tuesday night into Wednesday, ending
Wednesday afternoon. Most locations within this band of snow will
see 3 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Areas
most likely to receive in excess of 3 inches of snow include those
along and north of a line from Montevideo to the Twin Cities MN to
Eau Claire WI. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for those
portions of central MN through western WI.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening
commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Betsy Gerland died peacefully at home, surrounded by family on February 17, 2023. She was born August 19, 1935 in Urbana, Illinois, to Van and Lois Norman. She met her husband, Don Gerland in 1954 while she was attending Colorado College and he was in the Army at Ft. Carson. They were married in 1955.
Betsy loved being a homemaker, but also worked outside of home at the Barron County Circuit Court House, Sockness Shoe and Primrose Parlor. Over the years, she was active in the Rice Lake Federated Music club, the Rice Lake Fortnightly Club, the First United Methodist Alter Guild and was their hand bell choir director. She enjoyed playing the piano, reading, swimming, doing crossword puzzles and taking art classes at UW-Barron County Campus.
