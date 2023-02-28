Betsy Gerland died peacefully at home, surrounded by family on February 17, 2023.  She was born August 19, 1935 in Urbana, Illinois, to Van and Lois Norman.  She met her husband, Don Gerland in 1954 while she was attending Colorado College and he was in the Army at Ft. Carson.  They were married in 1955.

Betsy loved being a homemaker, but also worked outside of home at the Barron County Circuit Court House, Sockness Shoe and Primrose Parlor.  Over the years, she was active in the Rice Lake Federated Music club, the Rice Lake Fortnightly Club, the First United Methodist Alter Guild and was their hand bell choir director.  She enjoyed playing the piano, reading, swimming, doing crossword puzzles and taking art classes at UW-Barron County Campus.

