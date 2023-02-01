Beth was born December 30, 1947 in Milwaukee, WI to Elton and Audrey Kiewit.

She attended St. Joseph School and graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1965. Beth loved drawing and painting in school and continued to take classes at the Barron County Campus in Rice Lake.

