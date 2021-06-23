Bernard Waite, 87, passed away on June 6, 2021 in Sparta, WI. The son of Charles and Coral (Shinn) Waite, Bernard was born on February 6, 1934 in Exeland, WI and grew up there while attending the Exeland and Bruce schools.
At the age of 19, he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1953 and made the military his career attaining the rank of Master Sergeant. He was a proud and decorated veteran of the 25th Division’s 27th Infantry (the “Wolfhounds”) and as a weapons squad leader, served three tours of duty in Vietnam and Laos. MSgt Waite was a bronze star medal recipient. He served in various locations in the U.S. and Germany where he met and married Annemarie Walter. Their only child, Sonja, was born there. He later divorced and remarried.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Lois Gerber, Rose Pejka, June (died in infancy), brothers Charles (Sonny) and Russell. He is survived by his daughter Sonja (Steve) Primeau, sister Theresa (John) Deach and brothers Dennis (Joyce), Tom (Patricia), Mike (Margaret), sister-in-law Clara Jean and many admiring cousins, nephews and nieces.
All who knew Bernard will remember his friendly mannerisms and quiet dignity with which he carried himself. He had a presence that commanded respect and he will be forever missed.
A worship service honoring the life of Bernard will be held at First Lutheran Church in Exeland, WI on Saturday, July 10th at 10:30 a.m. (visitation at 9:30 a.m.) with Reverend Mark Bartlett officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at Windfall Cemetery.
