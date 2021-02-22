Benjamin Jacobson, age 22, of Cumberland, WI, died Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Ben left us so early but his loving spirit will live in us all forever because his love will always be remembered. He will be spending his eternal life with his Lord and Savior.
He was born on August 18, 1998 to Kevin and Susan Jacobson in Rice Lake. Ben graduated from Rice Lake High School in 2017 and then attended UW Stout and then graduated from WITC in 2020 with a degree in Gas Utility Construction and Service. Ben worked for Mosaic Telecom and Elite Cut Over.
Ben enjoyed fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, dirt biking and had a larger than life personality. He was always there with a smile to help his family, friends and to lend a helping hand. Ben was very thoughtful, generous and kind. He was a devoted son, brother, nephew and cousin.
He is survived by his father, Kevin Jacobson of Cumberland; his mother and stepfather, Susan Jacobson and Lynn Carlson of St. Croix Falls, WI; two brothers, Samuel Jacobson and Zachary Jacobson; his grandmother, Shirley Halverson of Cottage Grove, MN; uncles, Russ and Karna Halverson of Northfield, MN and Kurt Jacobson of Cumberland, WI; aunts, Ronda and Gene Keller of Woodbury, MN and Susan and Gary Schettle of Onalaska, WI; and cousins, Lucas (who adored Ben), Jeff Keller and Sarah Hoops. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Edward and Maridale Jacobson and Richard James Halverson.
A Private Family Funeral Services was held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 22, 2021 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Rice Lake, Rev. Peter Muschinske officiating, with interment in Lakeside Cemetery in Cumberland.
A public visitation drive through at Bethany Lutheran Church, 35 W. Messenger Street, Rice Lake between was Noon-1:30 p.m. Monday.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI was in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials appreciated to Bethany Lutheran Church in Rice Lake or the Barron County Youth Shooting Sports Foundation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.