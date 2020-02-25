Barbara Schullo, age 87, a resident of Rice Lake, and formerly of Spooner, died in Rice Lake at Brentwood Memory Care on Thursday, February 20, 2020, with family by her side.
Barbara was born on March 2, 1932, in Spooner, Wisconsin to parents Robert and Edna (Butterfield) Goebel. She attended the Spooner Area Schools and graduated High School in 1950. On September 18, 1954, Barbara was united in marriage to Raymond Schullo in Spooner. While in Spooner, Barbara worked at Harry Dahl’s Furniture and Funeral Home, and later, after moving to Rice Lake, she worked at Rice Lake Weighing Systems for 10 years where she made friends and was known for her hard work and dedication. Barbara was a homebody, loved to bake, and deeply loved her family. Barbara also was generous with her time and talents. She enjoyed knitting and knit baby hats for the Rice Lake hospital, prayer shawls for her church, and baked coffee cakes for church events and her friends. When Barbara wasn’t doing any of the above, she loved to play games 500, dominoes, Skip-bo, find deals at garage sales and thrift stores, and do jigsaw puzzles. Barbara enjoyed following the Brewers, Packers, Badgers, and local Rice Lake and Spooner sporting teams.
Barbara is survived by her sons, Jeff (Barb) Schullo, Mark (Kelli) Schullo, Randy (Shelly) Schullo, Dan (Andrea) Schullo; grandchildren, Julia, Hannah, Jeremie, Jessie, Zachary, Lydia, Jesse, Lyza, Jay, Daniel, Anna, Gregory, and Samantha; great-grandchildren, Mallory, Carter, Abbie, Noah, Gia, Sam, Claire, Elsie, Miles, Shelby, Waylon, and her sister Bettitia Kallenbach.
Barbara is preceded in death by her husband Raymond; infant daughter, Julie Beth; sisters, Saralouise Wall, Ione Gourley, Marjorie Curtain, and Charlotte Killian.
Funeral services for Barbara Schullo will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Spooner United Methodist Church with Pastor Ferdinand Serra officiating.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Church. Interment will follow at the Spooner Cemetery.
A very sincere thanks to Brentwood Senior Living in Rice Lake for her two years of wonderful care she received as a resident.
