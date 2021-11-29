Barbara Powell, 62, of Cumberland died, November 25, 2021, at her home. She was born May 19, 1959, in Amery, WI to Steve and Nellie (Hudson) Vucenic. She was married in Cumberland, WI on August 26, 1978, to Michael Powell who preceded her in death on November 15, 2018.
Barbara was a very devoted employee at both the library and the Cumberland Baptist Church.
Barbara loved to read, going garage saling, roller skating, watching and raising birds, and raising horses. She especially cherished the time she got to spend with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Monica (Jon) Jennings of Cumberland; grandchildren: LeLu, Sam, Sophia, Micah, and Rozella; siblings: Steve (Tammy) Vucenic, Peg (Rick) Nielsen; nieces and nephews: Stacey Weise, Jeremy (Nikki) Vucenic, Brittany (Neil) Pfaff, Garrett (Allysa) Vucenic; great nieces and nephews: Jaxon, Jordan, Grady, and Madi; and other family and friends. Barb was preceded in death by her husband, Michael; her parents and grandparents.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Cumberland Baptist Church with Pastor Jared Andrea officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at the church.
Skinner Funeral Home of Cumberland is serving the family.
