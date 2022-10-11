ZILLMER, Barbara C., 66, of Santa Rosa Beach, FL, born February 21, 1956, formerly of Drummond, died September 27 in FL.

Appleyard's Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Zillmer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments