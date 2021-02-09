Barbara “Barb” Frances Aumueller, age 85, of Birchwood WI passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Dove Healthcare in Rice Lake, WI.
Barbara was born on February 27, 1935 in Milwaukee, WI to Christ and Dorothy (Donley) Stoecker. She graduated from Menomonee Falls High School in 1953 and was married to Theodore Aumueller on August 27, 1955. Together they had three children – Christine, David and Sandra. Barbara worked at Quad Graphics, retiring in 1995.
Barbara led a natural, holistic life, long before this was trendy or commonplace, often pursuing alternative treatments or studying up on various health supplements and remedies. Her bathroom was full of potions and homemade salves. She would often experiment with her diet, either eliminating a certain food item, or eating it exclusively. She liked to tell you she doesn’t eat “insert junk food item here” but occasionally would be caught, as she would say “well maybe just a little bite...” or two.
During Barb’s final months, she often noted that she was ready for whatever was to come next. She repeatedly made note of the good life she had had, and indeed, she did have a lot of joys. With a large extended family, she enjoyed several reunions and Christmas parties over the years. She had the joys of travel – camping across the country with her husband and kids, spending months on the road after retirement with Ted in an RV, and her trip to Ireland with her sister, Beverly. She had joys of creating, developing talents of sewing, knitting, and painting throughout her life. In their younger years, her grandchildren would be gifted with personalized gifts, like frog towels or painting smocks. She always had a crossword puzzle book in hand and was an avid domino, board game, and card player. She was notorious in her family for trying to change the rules to her advantage halfway through a game and she had to be reminded to put in her poker ante. She enjoyed any casino that might be remotely nearby and appreciated a good round of Bingo.
Barb and Ted spent several winters in the warmth and sunshine of Arizona. Always a few steps behind Ted, the two of them were always on the go. He once said, “I’ve been waiting for her my entire life and I’m still waiting on her," followed by his notorious Pahaha laugh. He waited for her countless times, but the final wait is now over.
She is survived by her daughters, Christine Aumueller of Watertown, WI and Sandra (Christopher) Schiefelbein of Birchwood, WI; a son, David Aumueller of Germantown, WI; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Beverly Zajichek of Hartland, WI; a brother, Gordon (Margaret) Stoecker of Grass Valley, CA; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Theodore Aumueller and her parents, Christ and Dorothy Stoecker.
The family would like to thank all of the staff at Dove Healthcare in Rice Lake WI for the extraordinary care and compassion they gave to Barb, and her family, in her final weeks.
Memorial services will be at a later date. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.