...LIGHT SNOW EXPECTED TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.Light snow will develop over southwestern Minnesota Tuesday
evening and spread eastward over central and eastern Minnesota
through western Wisconsin Tuesday night into Wednesday, ending
Wednesday afternoon. Most locations within this band of snow will
see 3 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Areas
most likely to receive in excess of 3 inches of snow include those
along and north of a line from Montevideo to the Twin Cities MN to
Eau Claire WI. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for those
portions of central MN through western WI.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening
commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Arson Druwe Jr., Age 88, of Ladysmith, WI, died Friday, February 10, 2023 in Cornell, WI.
He was born on June 27, 1934 in Exeland, WI to Arson Sr and Edith (Matzke) Druwe. He served in the United States Army but later was Honorably Discharged. He was a dairy farmer for most of his life in Exeland, WI. After he retired from farming, he drove coach bus for the Bruce, WI public schools. He was an avid deer hunter and enjoyed hunting with family and other farmers in the Exeland area. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was married to Betty Davis on May 10, 2004 in Menomonie, WI.
