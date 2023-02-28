Arson Druwe Jr., Age 88, of Ladysmith, WI, died Friday, February 10, 2023 in Cornell, WI.

He was born on June 27, 1934 in Exeland, WI to Arson Sr and Edith (Matzke) Druwe. He served in the United States Army but later was Honorably Discharged. He was a dairy farmer for most of his life in Exeland, WI. After he retired from farming, he drove coach bus for the Bruce, WI public schools. He was an avid deer hunter and enjoyed hunting with family and other farmers in the Exeland area. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was married to Betty Davis on May 10, 2004 in Menomonie, WI. 

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments