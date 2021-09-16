Arnold Crowe of Port Charlotte, FL and Rice Lake, WI enjoyed his 92 years of changing seasons. He passed away into eternal life on Sept. 12, 2021 at his northern home in the care of his family.
In the Spring of his life, he was born in 1929 in the hills of Monroe County, Kentucky, the 10th and last child of Tomie and Mattie Crowe. His mother died soon after and his older siblings helped raise the younger ones, forming a tight family bond. His nieces and nephews were close in age to him. He left Kentucky at age 15 by himself to find better opportunities in Illinois. He served in the Army and was stationed in Hawaii.
In the Summer of Arnold’s life he married Carol “Pat” Storm and began a lifelong partnership of working side by side. They briefly farmed in Richmond, IL, before settling on their Twin Lakes, WI dairy farm where they raised 4 children. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing cards with friends. He was a longtime member of the Twin Lakes American Legion. Vacations were far and few between but were always spent visiting his many siblings.
In the Autumn of Arnold’s life, he and Pat were business owners. They owned and operated the Crow’s Nest tavern in Twin Lakes, WI and later the Showboat Tap and Grill near Edgerton, WI on the Rock River. He enjoyed fishing on Lake Michigan and Lake Erie in his red boat. Arnold always had a large garden.
In the Winter of his life he spent his time between Florida and Wisconsin; fishing lakes and oceans, playing cribbage and hosting family and friends.
He is survived by the love of his life, wife Pat; children, Mattie (Doug) Pitts, Rice Lake, David Crowe, Ontario, WI, Christine (Rocky) Bank, Sarona, Russell (Sara) Crowe, Janesville. Grandchildren, Bryan Pitts, Josie Lobe, Kristen Bouska, Amanda Crowe, Arnie Crowe, Kate Smith, Cody Bank, Kelsey Bank, Michael Crowe, Tyler Crowe, Travis Crowe, Brittany Johnson; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Arnold was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Rosalyn Crowe; son-in-law, James Webster; sisters, Myrtle Gray, Nina Eva Gisinger, Rita McPherson, Bernetta (Detta) Proffitt, and Dona Goad; and brothers Ernest, Ottis, Mitchell and John (J. T.) Crowe.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at Appleyards Home for Funerals in Rice Lake with Service of the Word at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Ed Zaiser.
His wish was to return to his beloved Kentucky home for burial. He will join his loved ones at Isenberg Cemetery for his final rest.
Please direct memorials to organizations dear to Arnold’s heart: Marshfield Clinic, Rice Lake Hospice 2304 S. Main Street, Rice Lake, WI, or Barron County Meals on Wheels: 335 E. Monroe Ave. Room 100, Barron, WI 54812.
The Isenberg Cemetery - treasurer: 110 South Magnolia, Tompkinsville, KY 42167.
