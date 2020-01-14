Arnold Evitch passed away on January 9th, 2020 at the age of 68. Arnie was born on May 16th, 1951 to Charles “Ya Ya” and Lillian Evitch of Birchwood.
Arnie graduated from Birchwood schools where he was an accomplished football player and wrestler. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather as well as a loyal friend to many.
Arnie was a lifelong resident of Birchwood where he became a successful local business owner and entrepreneur. Arnie was an avid sportsman who traveled worldwide to pursue his passion for the outdoors. He enjoyed watching sports and he especially loved the Green Bay Packers.
Arnie is preceded in death by his brother Robert Evitch and his parents Charles and Lillian.
Arnie is survived by his loving wife, Florence of Birchwood; three adoring children, Wendy (Steve) Santos of Somerset, MA, Pamela Evitch of Rice Lake, Dan (Cilena) Evitch of Birchwood and their mother, Phyllis Evitch of Rice Lake; four stepchildren, Kristie (Ronnie) Chance, Jenny (Clyde) Ingram, Jackie Hoff, and Jeremey Monday; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; his brothers, Jack (Irene) Evitch of Birchwood, Charles Evitch of Birchwood; nieces and nephews and many loyal, lifelong friends.
Arnie was always willing to lend a hand and he will be missed deeply.
A celebration of his life will be held this summer.
