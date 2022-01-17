Arlene Dickerson, 92, of Rice Lake died, January 12, 2022, at Woodstone Assisted Living. She was born January 4, 1930, in Rice Lake, WI to Ilo and Hazel (Nelson) Immerfall.
She was married to Clarence R. Anderson who preceded her in death on June 23, 1989. She was then married to Mitchell Dickerson who preceded her in death on October 28, 2015.
Arlene was a diligent homemaker and after her children got older she began working at McCains Foods until her retirement. During her retirement, Arlene loved to travel and winter in Arizona in her motorhome.
She is survived by her children, Karen Walters of Rice Lake, Linda Anderson of Wausau, Lars (Eileen) Anderson of Zimmerman, Gary (Sonyia) Anderson of Rice Lake, and Paul Anderson of Stone Lake; 10 grandchildren; three step grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; and many other family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Nora Cemetery.
Skinner Funeral Home of Rice Lake is serving the family.
