Arlan Klinder, age 79 of Cameron, WI died on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at home.
Arlan, the son of Carl and Katherine Klinder was born on July 2, 1941 in Minnesota Lake, MN. Arlan graduated from Morristown High School in MN and received his BS degree in Business and Physical Education from Winona State University. He married Caren Thompson on June 5, 1972.
Arlan taught physical education and typing in the Barron Area School System for 33 years. He coached basketball and football at various levels throughout his career. Arlan was a WIAA official for 24 years. He was selected to work the state tournaments in volleyball, football, basketball and baseball. Arlan served on the WIAA official’s advisory board from 1984-86. He was also honored by the Wisconsin High School Baseball Coaches Association as the Umpire of the Year in 1978. In addition, he spent 6 years as an official in the Wisconsin State University Conference. While in Winona, Arlan lettered in basketball and baseball and was inducted into the Winona Athletic Hall of Fame in 2011.
He enjoyed golfing, playing cards and traveling. He was also an avid Viking and Twins sports fan.
Arlan is survived by his wife Caren; a daughter Jacqueline Swartz and her husband Ron Goodremote; a son Todd (Heidi) Swartz; five grandchildren: Shane, Andrew, Kayla, Porter and Hayden; two step grandchildren: Leticia and Nick; six great grandchildren; one sister Diane Buscho; two sisters-in-law: Linnea (DeWayne) Mueller and Glenda Yates and her husband David Beeman; two brothers-in-law: Kenneth (Betty) Thompson and Clark Thompson; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Preceding him in death are his parents; parents-in-law Glenn and Jeanette Thompson; two brothers-in-law: Dave Buscho and David Thompson.
A private service will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery in Cameron at a later date.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements.
