Ardith FitzGerald, age 88, of Cameron, WI passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Ardith was born on August 5, 1932 in Washington to Cora (Knipple) Tallman and Claude Tallman. She moved to the Cameron area at a young age and was the second youngest of ten children. In 1950, Ardith married Alvin FitzGerald and in the years that followed had two children, Dianna and James. Over the years Ardith had several working roles including owning and operating the Chetek Cafe in the late 80s, spending several years working in manufacturing at Sanna Dairies and serving as a custodian of Cameron Middle and High Schools until her retirement in 2000. Ardith was an amazing cook and baker and passed on many great family recipes. She was also a dedicated Christian whose favorite pastime was watching her favorite church programs and engaging in prayer and devotions.
Ardith is preceded in death by her husband, Alvin FitzGerald and her daughter, Dianna Murray. She is survived by her son, James FitzGerald; her grandchildren, Amber (Chad) Priestley, Chase (Johanna) FitzGerald and Austin Murray. She was also a proud greatgrandma to Raina Priestley, Rylan Priestley, Rensley Priestley, Madisyn Priestley, Landon Murray and Logan Murray.
Ardith’s Celebration of Life was held on Monday, May 17th from 10:00 a.m. until noon at the Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home in Cameron. A graveside interment service with Pastor Todd Arneson officiating, followed at Pine Grove Cemetary in Cameron, where she was laid to rest with those she loved dearly and who preceded her in death. Arrangements are with Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron & Dallas.
