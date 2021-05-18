Anton Tomesh, age 90, of Rice Lake, WI, died Thursday, May 13, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on January 23, 1931 in the Town of Oak Grove, WI to James and Ludmilla (Holec) Tomesh. Tony was a dairy farmer for many years in the Town of Oak Grove. He met the love of his life Adeline Lucht at the Sarona Potato Festival in 1949 and they were married on June 24, 1953 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Haugen, WI. In 1960 they purchased the Russell Farm on Hwy M until 2002.
He loved being with his family and friends, going to the family cabin, hunting with family and playing dirty clubs. Tony always made time making sausage, bacon and sauerkraut. He enjoyed having a cold beer and conversation.
He is survived by his wife, Adeline Tomesh of Rice Lake; four sons, Mike (Cheryl) Tomesh of Rice Lake, Randy Tomesh (Katy Lemke) of Rice Lake, Jeff (Jill) Tomesh of Rice Lake and Joel (Karen) Tomesh of Eau Claire, WI; three daughters, Jane (Greg) Rousar of Haugen, Sue Tomesh Haughian (Pete McGiffin) of Rice Lake, and Jill (Dan) Penzkover of Rice Lake; 17 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Craig Tomesh; his parents, James and Ludmilla Tomesh; five brothers, Jim, John, Rudy, Joe and Albert Tomesh; four sisters, Mary Kubista, Lillian Dvorak Kodesh, Martha Tomesh and Dorothy Schwab; and a son-in-law, Pat Haughian.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Dobie, WI, Father Dave Oberts officiating, with interment in the Church Cemetery. Visitation washeld from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake and for one hour prior to the Funeral Service on Tuesday at the Church.
