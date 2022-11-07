NELSON, Anona M., 74, of Eau Claire was born May 28, 1948 and died October 28 in Barron, WI.  Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Anona Nelson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments