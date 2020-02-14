Annette Stewart, age 84, of Berlin, died peacefully on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Brown Wilcox in Berlin.
She was born April 6, 1935, in Gillingham, WI, the daughter of William and Frances Ewing Truesdale. Annette was a 1953 graduate of Richland Center High School and received a degree at UW-Madison. On May 26, 1962, she was united in marriage to B. Robert Stewart at First United Methodist Church in Madison.
Annette worked as an X-ray technician for Jackson Clinic and Gonstead Chiropractic Clinic. She and her husband operated a farm in Barron County. Annette enjoyed knitting and was especially talented at fixing things. When she was in high school, she was involved in Job’s Daughters. Annette was a member of Berlin United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her son, Barry (Dr. P.J. Walsh) Stewart Ph.D.; two sisters-in-law, Sharon Stewart and Kathryn Truesdale; nieces, K.C. Stewart and Kristen Mohr; nephews, Kelly Truesdale and Eric Truesdale; and great-nieces and nephews.
Annette was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Bob; and brother, Bill Truesdale.
Visitation was held on Friday, February 14, from 12:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., at Barbola Funeral Chapel in Berlin. Funeral services were held at Barbola Funeral Chapel at 2:00 p.m., Rev. Larry Rieck officiating. Inurnment was in Lake View Cemetery in Chetek, WI, at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at barbolafc@yahoo.com.
