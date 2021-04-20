Annette Kittleson, age 83, died Wednesday April 7, 2021 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire in the midst of loved ones and caregivers.
Annnette was born January 18, 1938 in Milwaukee WI to Emil and Alma (Kruger) Ostermann. She graduated from Rice Lake High School class of 1956 and later went on to Silver Lake College in Manitowoc were she received her dual Bachelor’s Degree; in Home Economics mastering all of the domestic arts, which she loved, like quilting, baking, cooking, and home decorating, and a second degree in Biology which launched her love, interest and advocacy for her career in environmental studies and work. She taught environmental stewardship where she worked and trained youth and other adults at Camp Sinawa in Valders WI.
Annette was a deeply religious and faithful woman, wife, mother and grandma. Her life was Christ Centered and she cultivated and instilled the same Christian beliefs in all of her children. She married Curtis Wallace Kittleson on December 21, 1958. She was a mother first and loved her children and grandchildren dearly. She would play the piano beautifully. Annette sang in church choirs, and while in Woodland Park, Colorado she sang in a Sweet Adeline Group (similar to men’s Barbershop Quartets). She played the old pump organs that churches used to have. She passed down this wonderful love of music to her children and grandchildren. She was a Sunday School Teacher and Sunday School Superintendent for many years. She was a 4-H leader and county fair judge for many years. She spent years developing and chronicling her family genealogies. Annette was a Master Gardner as well. She was charming, well versed and eloquent and loved by all who knew her. God bless our memories of Annette.
Surviving Annette are her husband of 62 years, Curtis; her children, Mark (Lee Ann) Kittleson, Jodell (d. Mark) Gawron, Kim (Don) Hafeman, Jess Alan Kittleson, Susanna Kittleson, Douglas (Melinda) Kittleson and Shannon Kittleson; her grandchildren, Zane (Taylor) Kittleson, Matthew Kittleson, Evan Gawron, Natalie Gawron, Casey Hafeman, Justin (Mackenzie) Hafeman, Aaron Hafeman, Connor Hafeman, Jasmine Kittleson, Elijah Terrell, Alexandra Kobal and Abigail Glende; her siblings, Eugene (Kay) Ostermann, Carolynn Kobiske, Steven (Holly) Ostermann; and sister-in law, Sharon Ostermann.
Annette was preceded in death by parents Emil and Alma; her grandparents John (Emilie) Ostermann and Rudolph (Matilda) Kruger; siblings Norman (Janice) Ostermann, Gerald Ostermann and brother-in law Michael Kobiske; and a nephew Jarod Ostermann.
Funeral Services for Annette will be Saturday April 17, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 351 W. Jefferson St., in Black River Falls, WI. Pastor David Shudy will officiate. Friends may call on the family during a visitation Saturday at the church from 11:00 to 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be Monday April 19, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc WI, Pastor Zachary DeArmond will preside.
The Buswell Funeral Home, 106 S. Second St., BRF is serving the family. 715-284-2231.
