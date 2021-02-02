“Let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us.” Hebrews 12:1. Ann Sheryl (McLellan) Kracht, age 76, shed the constraints of her broken mind and body after a lengthy battle with dementia on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. We celebrate for her, as she is finally free to enjoy an eternity with her Lord.
Ann was born to Clarence and Alice (Anderson) McLellan on June 16, 1944 in Rice Lake, Wisconsin, and graduated from Cameron High School in 1962. She married Donald Kracht in May of 1964, and together they raised their family, living primarily in Burlington, Wisconsin (1970 – 1979) and Stevens Point (1979 – 2013).
Childcare was Ann’s occupation and joy. She provided care in her home for numerous youths throughout the years, while attending to the needs of her own five children. Her home was always the favorite place for neighborhood kids to visit as well, as there were always plenty of friends and fun there. To her own children, Ann was caregiver, nurturer, counselor, teacher, activities director, nurse, chef, referee, and more. As her children grew, her caregiving nature continued through the adoption and love of several treasured pets.
Ann had an artistic side known only to those close to her. She found many ways to express her creativity in daily life, in- cluding, but not limited to beautiful gardening, intricate cookie and cake designing, and drawing cartoons on tests for her husband (who taught at a high school for several years). She loved sing- ing in her church choir as well, which led to several valued friendships.
Ann was a member of Divine Word Lutheran in Plover, Wisconsin for many years. When her health began to fail, and she moved to Appleton, she joined St. Paul Lutheran. She was thankful for the visits from her pastors, as she could not physically attend services.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Al- ice and Clarence McLellan; and her husband, Don. Ann is survived by her brother, Dick McLellan, and sister, Carol Juza (Bernard). Her five children and six grandchildren also survived: Kimberly (Dave) Paul- son (children Michelle and Steven), Kendall (Dawn) Kracht (children Elizabeth and Mitchell), Kristina (Robert) Schramkowski (son Jacob), Kevin Kracht (son Alex), and Kari (Roger) Hewett.
Ann spent the last several years of her life at Brewster Village in Appleton. Our family is extremely grateful for the extraordinary care they provided for her.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral ceremony for the immediate family will be held. A livestream of Ann’s service will be available at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, February 5, 2021, through Ann’s obituary page at wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of owers, memorials can be made to Orphan Animal Rescue and Sanctuary, Inc. in Neenah, WI.
