Amanda Gbeyetin, age 35, of Bloomington, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, April 18th at 11:36 p.m. in her home. Amanda was born on November 13, 1984 in Stillwater, Minnesota, the daughter of Patrick and Pamela Anderson.
Amanda graduated from Rice Lake High School with the Class of 2003. She played volleyball, basketball and softball through early high school, but enjoyed the social aspect more than the competitive spirit. She enjoyed cooking and found joy in cosmetology. She loved, and excelled at her employment Comcast in St. Paul, MN as a Customer Experience Agent. It naturally fit her love to talk and be social with people.
Amanda was feisty and outspoken. She lit up the room with her smile, sense of humor and her quick wit. Messages to the family after her passing described her as “confident” and “funny”. Most commonly mentioned was her “contagious laugh”. These qualities were demonstrated in Canada fishing one summer. Amanda did not like to fish, but found herself bored enough in the boat that fishing seemed like a good way to pass the time. She put her bait in the water and not too long after, caught a beaver. While the beaver was thrashing on the other end of the line, Amanda became convinced she wanted to keep it. The line was eventually cut, but Amanda’s quick wit and humor presented itself with comical comments to her family about how they could catch fish, but she is the only one in the family that can catch a beaver.
Family was an important part of Amanda’s life. She loved her two sons, Easton and Kyrie, and her partner, Chuck. The greatest love in her life were her children, which provided her strength and perseverance. She was proud of her two little sisters and let them know often. Amanda expressed gratitude for her parent’s continued support of her and her sons. Furthermore, she was appreciative of extended family, friends and the professionals that supported her.
Her family finds comfort knowing she had a strong faith and is now at peace following a long battle with addiction. We hope by sharing Amanda’s story it can help others and bring solace to families experiencing addiction.
Amanda is survived by her sons, Easton of Rice Lake and Kyrie of Bloomington, MN; her parents, Pat and Pam (Bjugstad) Anderson of Rice Lake; sisters, Andrea (Jeremiah) Ganske of River Falls and Alyssa (Trevor) Wittwer of Fall Creek; Grandmothers, Delores Bjugstad of Rice Lake and Joanne Anderson of Dallas; nieces and nephews, Arabelle and Sawyer Ganske, Rhettley and Lenora Wittwer, Aunts and Uncles, Lisa and Steve Long of Brill, Sonja Crotteau (Godmother) and Mike Quinn of Chetek, Jeff Crotteau of Rice Lake, Mike and Lynn Anderson of Dallas, Jeff and Mary Tiegs of Dallas, Diane (Godmother) and Charlie Riley of Cadott, Julie Severson of Arland, Brian Severson of Menomonie, and Linda Londre of Rice Lake; and partner, Charles (Chuck) Tyree of Bloomington, MN, as well as many cousins and friends.
Amanda was preceded in death by her Grandfathers, Gerald Bjugstad and Kenneth Anderson; Aunt Theresa Anderson, and Godfather, Mark Rausch.
A private family service will take place at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals on Thursday, April 23, 2020 in Rice Lake, WI with a graveside burial to follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in Cameron, Wisconsin. Pastor Grant Aaseng will be officiating. Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorials will be deposited into a Trust Fund for Amanda’s children.Pat and Pam Anderson 2254 20 ½ Street, Rice Lake, WI 54868.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.