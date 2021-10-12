Amanda Pinkerton left us on September 30, 2021 to be reunited with her Creator. She will no longer be fearful of her cancer nor the demons of addiction that pursued her. Amanda came into the world on Christmas day 1984 in Houston, Texas as a wonderful Christmas gift for her mother, Jodi M. Pinkerton and father, Mark McGuffin.
Houston, Texas and Griffith, Indiana were “home” for most of her life, with NW Wisconsin being the place to escape to. Amanda worked as a Medical Assistant and for HandR Block Tax Services. She was blessed with her own Bundle of Joy when she gave birth to Maya Marie Muro in 2007.
Amanda was a beautiful person with a wonderful soul who would initiate conversations with total strangers which could last for hours. She had a knack for finding others who were struggling with life challenges, and befriended them, often times bringing them home for sanctuary.
Breast Cancer was a curse and a blessing- double masectomy being the curse, an opportunity to shake her addictions being the Blessing. Rekindling a relationship with her Lord and Savior made Satan’s minions fight harder to keep hold of her.
Satan thinks he won, BUT in reality, Amanda was able to break the bonds of her addictive struggle and be set free to be with Jesus and her Grandpa Pat Pinkerton in Heaven.
Amanda is survived by her mother, Jodi Pinkerton Malewicki (Wisconsin); daughter, Maya Muro (Indiana); sister, Kelsey (Derek) Hershman (Indiana); grandmother, Bonnie Pinkerton (Wisconsin); and many aunts, uncles and cousins in both Wisconsin and Indiana; and special friend, Hondo, in Indiana.
Amanda was preceded in death by her grandpa, Pat Pinkerton; uncle, Tom Best; and cousin, Jennifer Pomfret.
We all fall short of others expectations, BUT as long as we can maintain some sense of Self Worth, treat others as we seek to be treated, share a kind word, help others less fortunate, and believe we have a place on earth and in Heaven-our lives will be rich and rewarding, EVEN if others can’t see it.
Funeral Services were held at 7:00 p.m., Friday October 8 at the Skinner Funeral Home-Rice Lake with Pastor Cody Kargus officiating. Visitation preceded the service from 4:00-7:00pm.
