Amanda J. Olson, age 41, of Menomonie, WI passed away peacefully Thursday, September 23, 2021 at her home with her family by her side. After years of battling many chronic health issues, she has joined her son, Bailey, in their eternal home in Heaven.
Amanda “Mandy” was born January 27, 1980 in Fridley, Minnesota to Robert and Diane Olson. She started school in Red Wing, MN and finished in Cameron, WI.
Amanda loved spending time with her family. Family time was the best time. She loved cookouts or just getting together to be together. She loved traveling to visit friends who lived in different places which she had met along her road in life. She was a great friend, always so caring of others, especially kids. Her son, Bailey, was her pride and joy. She loved him so well and so much. She continued to give all that love to her nieces and nephews, loving them like her own. She had a great sense of humor. She always had us laughing, even until the end. Amanda had the best laugh and biggest heart. We will miss her and her beautiful smile.
Amanda is survived by her parents, Bob and Diane Olson; sister, Bobbie (Russ) Mayfield; nieces, Shyanna and Shayla; nephews, Wyatt and Waylon; and boyfriend, Shannon Cornelius. She is further survived by many other cousins, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
Amanda was preceded in death by her “Forever 14” year old son, Bailey James Olson; Grandparents, Bardon and Eleanor Olson and Wallace and Violet White; and Godparents, Leon and Sharon Olson.
A visitation for Amanda will be on Sunday, October 17 at Faith Lutheran Church, 201 S 4th St, Cameron, WI from 11:00-12:30. Pastor Tamra Harder will officiate a celebration of life at 12:30 p.m., with a luncheon to follow. Burial will be in Faaberg Cemetery in Cameron, WI. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
