Almar Larson, age 93, of Rice Lake, WI died Tuesday, March 30th, 2021 at Dove Healthcare in Rice Lake. He was born January 20th, 1928 to Almar Sr. and Gertrude (Merchant) Larson in Rusk County, WI and grew up on a farm just north of Wickware. He entered the Army Air Force in 1945 and served through the end of WWII. Upon his return home, he moved to Milwaukee where he met Patricia “Pat” Hansen and they were married on May 16th, 1956 at the “Little Brown Church” in Nashua, Iowa. Together, they raised three daughters. The family moved back to the Barron County area in 1958 and Almar was a proud truck driver. He helped build all of the freeway systems in the northern half of Wisconsin and was an owner/operator for many years. After his retirement, he and his dog, Snuffy, rode together on his moped all over the area. He also enjoyed spending time restoring his three antique John Deere tractors.
Almar was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lyle and sisters, Betty and Marjorie. He is survived by his wife, Pat of Rice Lake; daughters, Kim (Mark) Ralph of Marion, NC, Kay (Bradley) Rundhaug of Minong and Kristy (Wayne) Trowbridge of Chetek; six grandchildren, six great grandchildren, as well as many other relatives and friends.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Cameron. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to be given to Lakeview Medical Center Hospice. Arrangements are with Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron and Dallas.
