Allen Christel, a former resident of Cameron and Rice Lake entered eternal life on Friday, May 28, 2021 in Barron, WI.
Allen was born on January 30, 1934 in St. Nazianz to the late Norbert and Esther (Mallmann) Christel. He graduated from Valders High School with the class of 1953. After high school, Allen entered the service and often shared the story of baking a birthday cake for Dwight Eisenhower. Allen later went on to receive his bachelor’s degree from UW Eau Claire and master’s degree from UW Superior. In 1959, he married Nancy Hogan in Rice Lake, WI (later divorced). He worked as a teacher at Valders High School, teacher and principal at Loyal Public Schools, and as a Superintendent at Cameron Public School, Medford Area Public Schools, and Diocese of Baker in Bend, OR.
An avid athlete and outdoorsman, Allen enjoyed track, basketball, and baseball in high school. Later Allen enjoyed hunting, fishing (especially trout on the Brule River), bird watching, bottle collecting, and collecting and sharing Christel-family memorabilia and history. He also worked closely with the Richard Bong family, collecting information and photos that he later donated to the Richard Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior, WI.
Survivors include Allen’s four children, Lisa (Bill) Brunclik, and Lori Abel of Rice Lake; Mark (Stephanie) Christel, Iowa City, IA; Paul (Nancy) Christel, Shell Lake, WI; nine grandchildren; three great grandchildren; brothers, Charles (Lenore) Christel, Manitowoc; Norbert Christel, Middlebury, CT; Don (Sue) Christel, FL; also other relatives and friends. Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Norbert and Esther Christel; brother Pat Christel, sister Carole Holsen and her husband Ed, sister-in-law Thyrza Christel, and son-in-law Brad Abel.
In respect with Allen’s wishes, burial of Allen’s cremated remains to be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Clarks Mills at a later date. There will be no funeral services. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com .
Arrangements are being handled by the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc.
