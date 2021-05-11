Alice Fankhauser, age 101, formerly of Rice Lake, died Wednesday, May 5, 2021 in Barron, WI.
She was born on December 21, 1919 in Barron to Ernest and Clara (Tollefson) Burns. Alice graduated from the Barron High School in 1937. She married Norman Husby in Oct. 1939 at Barron. They operated the Clover Farm Store in Barron for several years. Norman preceded her in death in March 1958. Alice married Norman Fankhauser, Sr. on May 31, 1959 at the Little Brown Church in the Vale. He preceded her in death in 1990. Through her working career, Alice worked as a secretary at Northern Granite Company in Barron, secretary at Barron County Social Services, and secretary for Stanfold Lutheran Church.
She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Rice Lake for many years. She volunteered for several years at the Yours, Mine and Ours Thrift Shop. Alice was a thoughtful hostess who always had a pot of coffee and goodies ready when people came to visit. She enjoyed being outside and loved to visit people from the neighborhood as they passed by.
She is survived by four sons, David (Katherine) Husby of Cumberland, WI, Charles (Kay Rita) Husby of Colleyville, Texas, James (Kris) Husby of Strum, WI and Martin (Vicki) Fankhauser of Chippewa Falls, WI; four stepchildren, Richard (Kim) Fankhauser of Spooner, WI, William (Annette) Fankhauser of Barron, Thomas Fankhauser of Rice Lake and Shirley (Jim) Behne of New Richmond, WI; a stepdaughter-in-law, Ruth Fankhauser of Rice Lake; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Norman Husby and Norman Fankhauser; a stepson, Norman Fankhauser, Jr (Sonny); a stepdaughter-in-law, Diane Fankhauser; a step granddaughter, Stacie Fankhauser; two step great grandchild; three sisters, Hazel, Edna and Helen.
Mom’s wishes were that there be no fanfare when she died. All she wanted was a graveside service. So, in keeping with her wishes, a graveside service will be on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in Wayside Cemetery, Barron WI.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements.
