On Monday, April 12, 2021, Alfred Herman Lee Jr., age 91, entered into glory and saw the face of his beautiful Savior. For the past seven years he told everyone he met that he was the blessed blind man!
His love of his Savior Jesus and the love of his family and friends combined with his thankful heart was the hallmark of his life.
Alfred H. Lee was born in Dixon, IL on July 17, 1929. His parents, Alfred and Mamie moved the family to Rice Lake, WI in 1932 with his 2 sisters and a brother. Alfred graduated from the Rice Lake High School in 1947 taking part in musicals and choir. Upon graduation he enlisted in the Army serving as a clerk in the Korean Conflict. When he returned home he attended Agriculture short course in Madison cementing his love for farming. In 1958 he married Frieda Mani and together they farmed on 19th Avenue in Stanfold Township. In 1986 he began farming with is future son-in-law, Andreas Heer and farmed at NorSwiss Farms.
He is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Kathy and Loren Wiesner of Cameron, WI and Susan and Andreas Heer of Rice Lake; 10 grandchildren, Kim Quarters, Sarah (John) Hample, Carissa (Levi) Borstad, Julia (Thad) Barnaby, Lee (Katie) Wiesner, Domanic (Kristin) Wiesner, Asher (Amber) Heer, Benjamin Heer, Samuel (Jenee) Heer and Joshua Heer (Theresa Lusk); 14 great grandchildren; a sister, Eunice Seffrood; many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his wife, Frieda Lee; his parents, Alfred and Mamie Lee; a brother, Jake (Marilyn) Lee; a brother-in-law, Dale Seffrood; a sister, Char (Ken) Lehman.
A Private Family Celebration of Life and Faith was held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Stanfold Lutheran Church in Rice Lake, Rev. John Bergson officiating, with interment in Wayside Cemetery in Barron, WI, with Military Rites were accorded him by the Rice Lake Veteran Honor Guard. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI was in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the Rice Lake Pregnancy Help Center or the Red Cross.
