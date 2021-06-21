Albert Miller, 91, of Rice Lake, WI, passed on to be with his savior on June 14, 2021 at his home. Albert was born February 1, 1930 to Herman and Amelia (Holmstrom) Miller in St. Paul, MN.
Albert was a man of deep and abiding faith in Jesus Christ. He was a longtime resident on the Swede Road and those who knew him will remember him as always happy with a ready smile. Even though he called himself a dumb truck driver, all who knew him thought he was one of the wisest, caring, giving men they ever met. He was the 'go to guy' for friends and family and was always looking for ways to help others.
Albert is survived by his children: Terry (Sue) Miller, Linda (Bob) Olien, Bonnie Spitz, Becky Effertz, Daniel Miller, and Debra (Rod) Hanson;
Grandchildren: Sheri, Steve, Lars, Tory, Dovelyn, Ashley, Eric, Jessica, Sarah, Brandon, Kelsey, Alex; 11 Great Grandchildren; Sisters: Arlene Davis and Janice (Mike) Zinsmaster; brother-in-law Donald (Sherry) Palm and other family and friends
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine (Palm) Miller and parents, Herman and Amelia Miller.
Funeral Services will be Monday, June 28 at 11 a.m. at the Rice Lake Assembly of God with Pastor Alan Klasi officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Swede Cemetery in rural Rice Lake.
Skinner Funeral Home of Rice Lake is serving the family.
