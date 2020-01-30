Adeline Vreeland, age 95, of Rice Lake, WI died Monday, January 27, 2020 at Care Partners in Rice Lake.
Addie was born May 11, 1924 in Cameron, WI to Amstrum and Emma (Tollefson) Javner. She attended school there and as a teenager met and married Ernie Vreeland. They were blessed with two sons and Addie was the happiest wife and mother and homemaker. She loved to cook meals and baked such goodies for everyone. She loved going to garage sales with Ernie. She and Ernie were always helping those who were in need and those who were sick. They couldn’t do enough it seemed. Addie and Ernie truly loved people. Most of all they loved Jesus. Addie loved and had such compassion for animals. She even bought peanuts for chipmunks, squirrels and rabbits food. She always said they have hearts too. Addie loved country music and dancing. We’ll all remember Addie for her love and beautiful smile.
Adeline Vreeland is survived by a son, Scott (Evelyn) Vreeland of Rice Lake, WI; a daughter-in-law, Gloria Vreeland of Superior, WI; five grandchildren, Nicholas (Jessie), Greg (Mardell), Jason, Pamela and Jodi (Dan); seven great-grandchildren, Brandon, Carrie, Peyton, Colton, Alexander, Winter and Violet. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernie Vreeland; and a son, Allan Vreeland.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rice Lake, WI, with interment in Pine Grove Cemetery in Cameron at a later date.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Appleyard's Home for Funerals, 19 W. Messenger St., Rice Lake, WI.
