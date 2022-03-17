Back, from left, are Amik Cobenais, Ed Murray, adjunct construction instructor; Janine McNulty, Higher Education and Community Development Research and Recruiter; Dillon Merrill, Mark Stoner Jr., Chris Martin, Seth Stoner Sr., Ameson Matrious, Clifford Benjamin III, Marcus Maxwell, Karen Hoglund, Dean Northwood Tech; Liz Pizzi, Associate Dean; and Scott Theilig, Construction and Cabinet Making instructor. Front, from left, are Marcell Merrell, Kyle Matrious and Nate Pardun.
On March 1, Northwood Tech celebrated with the St. Croix Chippewa Tribe for the graduation of their first Construction Essentials Program graduates. This gathering was to recognize the work of these students in achieving their goal to complete the Construction Essentials Program offered by Northwood Tech in the collaboration between Northwood Tech and the St. Croix Chippewa Tribe.
Ten students started and completed the technical diploma, completing nine credits (three courses) in Construction Framing 1, Blueprint Reading, and Applied Math. Students also took an OSHA 10 Construction course, as well as a Basic First-AID, CPR, and AED course. While taking the courses through Northwood Tech, the students were also building tiny homes for their community through the St. Croix Chippewa Housing Authority. They were able to frame three of the homes during the training period and will continue to work on finishing them.
