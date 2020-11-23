Norma Cooper was born March 15, 1922 to Carl and Mattie Cooper in Lytton, Iowa. The youngest of four children, she grew up in Lytton, Iowa. On March 2, 1938 she married Dale Niceswanger in Carroll, Iowa. They farmed for many years and it was here they started their family of seven children. They moved to Chetek, WI in 1948 and continued to grow their family and continued their farming life. After the children got older Norma worked at ABC in Chetek, and then at Wright Products in Rice Lake until retirement. She created life long friendships here.
After retirement they moved into the city of Chetek. Norma was very active in her church and loved to sew quilts and bags for organizations all over the country. Sewing, knitting and puzzles were great passions of Norma’s. On her 90th birthday Norma presented each of her children with a quilt she had sewn special for each one.
Knapp Haven/Meadow Brook has been Norma’s home for the last 8 ½ years. It was here that Norma found a new passion in coloring and helping with various little projects. The staff have become lifetime friends and life extended family to her.
She is survived by her children, Nelda Tweed, Woodbury, MN, Janet (Merlin) Vought, Rice Lake WI, Gale (Barb) Niceswanger, Rising Fawn, GA , Wendel (Darlene) Niceswanger, Rice Lake, WI, Steve (Gloria)Niceswanger, Tomah, WI Julie (Roger) Nelson, Billings, MT; 17 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren and one sister, Doris.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Dale Niceswanger, April 27,2005.
Her daughter, Marie; sister, Vera and brother Paul. One grandchild Randall and three great grandchildren Kyle, Lucas and Madeline; two son-in-laws, Douglas and Lyle.
Visitation was held from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Burnham- Ours Funeral Home in Chetek. A graveside service and Interment took place on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Otterholt Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Burnham-Ours Funeral Home in Chetek, Wisconsin.
