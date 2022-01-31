Representatives from The Barron County Salvation Army and Benjamin’s House Emergency Shelter participated in the semiannual Point-in-Time Homeless Count on the evening of Jan. 26. The count began at 11 p.m. on the 26th and ended on Jan. 27 at 6 a.m. The count compiled the number of unsheltered Barron County individuals who were living on the streets or any other place not meant for human habitation. Also included in the count were individuals residing in in emergency/transitional shelters, and temporary lodging.

No unsheltered individuals were observed in Barron County. There were 21 individuals in emergency shelter and seven lodged in motels.

Point-in-Time count is intended to capture a minimum amount of information on the homeless population to create a “snapshot” of what homelessness looks like in a neighborhood, city, or state. The data collected through the Point-in-Time process is reported in the Annual Homelessness Assessment Report (AHAR) that is provided to the U.S. Congress. Homeless information is also reported to the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development and is utilized to develop the Housing Inventory Chart for the Balance of State Continuum of Care.

The next Point-In-Time Count is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, July 27.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments