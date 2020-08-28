Nicholas Szustecki, age 33 of Connecticut, died Thursday, August 20, 2020.
He was born on December 10, 1986 in Minocqua, WI to William and Robin (Hill) Szustecki. Nick graduated from the Lakeland High School in Minocqua and has lived in Connecticut for the last 10 years and loved all animals.
He is survived by his mother, Robin Hill Knapmiller of Birchwood; aunt, Renee Jurries of Weyerhaueser; girlfriend, Ashby Dickenson of Connecticut. He was preceded in death by his father, William Szustecki and stepfather, David Knapmiller.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
