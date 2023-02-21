EAU CLAIRE — With significant snowfall predicted to hit northwestern Wisconsin today and in the coming days, Xcel Energy is gearing up additional crews who will work to get the lights back on if customers lose power during the storm.

The heavy snow predicted can occasionally cause power outages. Power outages can be a major inconvenience for customers, so Xcel Energy plans ahead and prepares for weather that may cause outages.

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments