Main Street Reconstruction alley work

Utility company crews work on alleys on April 6 in preparation for the Main Street Reconstruction Project, which is slated to start on Monday.

 Photo by Michelle Jensen

The Rice Lake Main Street Reconstruction Project officially gets underway Monday with work starting on the downtown alleys between Evans and Messenger streets.

Utility companies had done some work beginning at the end of March to prepare for Haas Sons’ arrival, but it wasn’t officially part of the project.

