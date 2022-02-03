A belated Valentine’s Brunch for the Chetek Area After Five and the Rice Lake Women’s Connection will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 9 a.m. (with registration beginning at 8:15 a.m.) at the Moose Lodge located at 40 E. Newton St. in Rice Lake.
This brunch is open to all women; there are no membership dues. Served will be a quiche pie, lemon poppy seed muffins, fruit and a beverage for a cost of $10.
Special music will be provided by a Sweetheart Quartet comprised of Carol Addington, Im Henderson, Shirley Sorenson, and Gelene Tabor. Sheila Luck from Scandinavia will share her life story, titled Looking for Love in all the Wrong Places.
Reservations or cancellations can be made by calling Barb Millerman at 715-637-4114 or emailing her at bamillerman@chibardun.net by Friday, Feb. 11. Stonecroft is an international women’s outreach headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Attenders are encouraged to practice safety measures; masks may be worn but are not required.
