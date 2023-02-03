A Barron County judge imposed and stayed a 10-year sentence on a Chetek woman who had pleaded guilty on Nov. 11 to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Brittany A. Turgeson, 39, had been charged on Sept. 3, 2021, with the felony plus two misdemeanors of possession of drug paraphernalia. The misdemeanors were dismissed but read into the record.

