A Gordon woman pleaded guilty to arson on Tuesday in Barron County Circuit Court for starting a fire on Feb. 4 at AmericInn in Rice Lake.

Jessica M. Biscobing, 36, was charged with the felony arson count plus a felony of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, which was dismissed but read into the record.

