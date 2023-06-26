A Rice Lake woman pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of obstructing a law enforcement officer and was sentenced to jail on Friday in Barron County Circuit Court.

Rice Lake woman charged with attempted battery of officer

Lainey S. Hayes, 21, had been charged on Oct. 31 with felony attempted battery to a law enforcement officer after police said she struck an officer after a traffic stop on Oct. 28 in Rice Lake. The charge was amended to misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer before she entered her plea.

  

