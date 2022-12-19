A former Comstock woman pleaded guilty Friday to criminal damage to property (over $2,500) in Barron County Circuit Court and received two years of probation.

Johnna M. Devall, 43, was charged with the felony on March 29, as police said she got upset with her live-in boyfriend and trashed their town of Crystal Lake residence, causing more than $30,000 in damages.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments