...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS AND DANGEROUSLY COLD AIR LIKELY LATER THIS
WEEK...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND
LIFE-THREATENING...
.Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring several
inches of fluffy accumulation through early Thursday. Winds will
be relatively light Wednesday and Wednesday evening. Then, strong
northwest winds gusting as high as 55 mph and dangerously cold air
will surge in Thursday through Saturday morning. Whiteout
conditions are expected during that time with travel becoming very
difficult or impossible. This event could be life-threatening if
you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero
range. Travel plans for late this week should be adjusted now. In
addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last storm and
strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and power
outages as temperatures drop below zero.
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday through late
Friday night for all of central and southern Minnesota and west
central Wisconsin. A Wind Chill Watch is in effect Thursday
through Saturday morning for southern and western Minnesota.
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of
5 to 10 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and northwest and west
central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through late Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind
chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening situation
if you get stranded traveling late this week. Consider adjusting
any travel plans now.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
top story
Woman given probation for criminal damage to property
A former Comstock woman pleaded guilty Friday to criminal damage to property (over $2,500) in Barron County Circuit Court and received two years of probation.
Johnna M. Devall, 43, was charged with the felony on March 29, as police said she got upset with her live-in boyfriend and trashed their town of Crystal Lake residence, causing more than $30,000 in damages.
