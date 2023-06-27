Wisconsin will receive $1.1 billion to spend on broadband expansion as part of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed by President Joe Biden.

The state-by-state breakdown of the funding was announced Monday by the Biden administration. Nationwide, the infrastructure law signed by Biden in 2021 will spend a total of $42.5 billion on high speed internet grants.

  

