State Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, watches as Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers delivers his State of the State address virtually as members of the Senate watch from the Senate Chambers at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison on Jan. 12, 2021. LeMahieu says the requirement that Milwaukee city and county get approval from voters before raising sales taxes will likely come out of a bill boosting aid for local sales taxes in the version the Senate passes.

 Amber Arnold//Wisconsin State Journal via AP

MADISON — Wisconsin Senate and Assembly Republicans are at odds over a key ingredient of a proposal long sought after by local governments, first responders and others that would significantly boost state aid to pay for essential services.

The Assembly passed a wide-ranging bill Wednesday, following months of closed-door negotiations, that would increase aid at least 15% for all local governments in the state, and give Milwaukee city and county the ability to raise additional revenues if voters approve higher sales taxes. Milwaukee city and county leaders oppose that provision, which appears to also be a sticking point between Assembly and Senate Republicans.

