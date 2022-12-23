cows_freestall_published.jpg

Dairy cows are seen at a concentrated animal feeding operation, or CAFO, in Buffalo County. Between 2012 and 2017, the number of animals living on factory farms in the U.S. grew by 14%, even as the overall number of operations shrank.

 Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch

A committee met for the first time Thursday as part of the review, which was broadcast on Wisconsin Eye. Every four years, the agency must convene a group of experts to provide technical input on the standards used in the state’s livestock siting law, which was first enacted in 2006.

The law set technical standards for siting and expansion of livestock facilities that include setbacks, odor and air emissions, nutrient and runoff management and manure storage. The agency must review its rule that sets those standards, and that rule must be protective of public health, cost-effective and promote the growth or viability of livestock farms.

